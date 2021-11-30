Directive to give school admission to rape survivor

Kochi

30 November 2021 22:38 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Government to make all efforts expeditiously to ensure that the survivor in a rape case was given admission in a government school at Mavelikara to pursue her studies.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order on a petition filed by the mother of the survivor, alleging that her child was refused admission in a school of her choice.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner said when the child was studying a vocational higher secondary course in an aided school, she was sexually abused. A crime under the POCSO Act was registered by the Kunnikode police and the accused was arrested. The school was located near the house of the accused. The girl was being taunted by certain persons. She, therefore, applied for transfer of admission to a government school. However, the school authorities refused to give her admission. When the petition came up for hearing, the pleader submitted that the authorities were making earnest efforts to accommodate the girl in the government school. As it was noticed that no seats were vacant at the school, steps were being taken to ensure that she was provided a seat.