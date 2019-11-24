Kerala

Directive to close open tubewells in Kainakary

Five tubewells in the region

District Collector M. Anjana has directed the Kainakary grama panchayat secretary to initiate immediate steps to close open tubewells in the local body that pose a threat to public safety.

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act.

There are five tubewells in the region at Kuttamangalam PHC, Mundackal pump house, Kuttamangalam, Kuppapuram PHC and near Bhajanamadam school. Officials said that tubewells posing a threat especially to children would be sealed soon.

The district ground water officer will provide necessary technical expertise to close the wells.

