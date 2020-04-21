Directive on university exams modified

The government has relaxed the directive issued to State universities to commence pending examinations on May 11.

The Higher Education Department, in an order issued on Tuesday, clarified that the universities could decide the suitable dates for conducting the remaining examinations after the easing of restrictions in the State and in their respective geographical jurisdictions in line with government directions.

Backtracking

The apparent backtracking by the department on its earlier order, issued on April 18, comes amid widespread concerns raised by the academic community.

Several students urged the government to reconsider its move in view of the prevailing difficulties to commute.

While the Centre is yet to take a call on resuming train and flight services in the country, many students who had travelled to other States and abroad prior to the imposition of lockdown claimed inability to return to their native places in time for the examinations.

Besides, implementing a common examination schedule for universities appeared unfeasible with certain districts, particularly in north Kerala, remaining in high alert.

Under the circumstances, the government is likely to take a call in the issue only after the conclusion of lockdown on May 3.