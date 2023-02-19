HamberMenu
Direction against wearing black clothes sparks controversy

Principal’s orders based on request by police

February 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A direction issued by the Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, asking students to refrain from wearing black clothes or black masks during the Chief Minister’s visit to the college on Sunday for the State Biodiversity Congress sparked a controversy.

Principal Edakkot Shaji told The Hindu that the direction was issued following a request from the police in the wake of the recent protests against the Chief Minister across the State. Interestingly, Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas was seen sporting a black shirt at the event. “We did not want any incidents that would bring the college a bad name,” said the Principal.

Activists of the Kerala Students Union questioned the direction and organised a protest at West Hill in the city, following which some students were arrested.

The police had strengthened security at the venue. They did not allow participants to carry bags into the auditorium.

