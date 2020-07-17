Diplomat’s gunman to be questioned as witness

Thiruvananthapuram

17 July 2020 23:25 IST

The Customs will question the civil police officer who worked as the personal security officer of a top official at the UAE consulate here.

The officer had gone missing after the official left the country for Dubai. He had deposited his official sidearm at the Armed Reserve camp here before his “disappearance”. The police later traced the officer and said he had attempted to injure himself by slashing his wrist. Officials said they would summon the officer as a “witness” in the case.

They would record his statement and attempt to find out whether he had any knowledge of or involvement in the plot to smuggle gold via air shipments addressed to the consulate.

Meanwhile, the Customs said their investigation would continue to focus on persons who had aided the smugglers. A senior official said former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar was in the “clear for now”. The government suspended Mr. Sivasankar on Thursday after a committee headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta found that the officer had “made a reference to appoint” Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the smuggling case, as an official at the Space Park.