Diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case in the limelight again

Kochi

10 July 2021 19:14 IST

Jail officials allege improper behaviour by Sarith, Rameez

The diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case has hogged the limelight again with the authorities at the Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram alleging improper behaviour on the part of the key accused, including P.S. Sarith and K.T. Rameez.

They have been detained under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) in the case related to smuggling of gold concealed in the diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The jail authorities have filed a report before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here alleging that Rameez was found using illegal substances in his cell on July 5.

Sarith, his cellmate, helped him by keeping guard. Sarith was presented before the court here on Saturday after he alleged torture by the jail authorities, who had reportedly forced him to name prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the case. The court will hear the allegations raised by both the jail authorities and Sarith on Monday.

The jail authorities claimed they had CCTV footage of the illegal activities. They also alleged that the accused had often threatened jail officials for not heeding to their demands. The accused were irked after the jail authorities denied to hand over to them a parcel addressed to Rameez stating that the materials inside it cannot be permitted inside the cell.

Sarith had reportedly informed his mother and relatives about the alleged torture by the jail authorities. His mother is learnt to have submitted complaints before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) court here requesting that her son should be shifted to a jail outside the State. The court is likely to hear the complaint on Monday.

The Customs (Preventive), Kochi, probing the gold smuggling case has also come across the complaint filed by Sarith’s mother and the alleged pressure being exerted by the jail authorities on the accused to name a few politicians in the case.