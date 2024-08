Community College under State Resource Centre has invited applications for its online diploma programme in Healthcare Quality Management. Persons with diploma/degree in medical, nursing, paramedical and administrative courses can apply. Last date for accepting applications is August 31. For details, visit www.srccc.in or call 9048110031, 8075553851.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.