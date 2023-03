Diploma in Elementary Education (General) exam notification out

March 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Notification for the first and third semester examinations of the Diploma in Elementary Education (General) [D.El.Ed] course and other supplementary examinations to be held in April has been published. Visit www.pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in for the notification. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.