Diploma in beauty care and management

Published - November 26, 2024 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

SRC Community College, under the State Resource Centre, has invited applications for its diploma course in beauty care and management. The qualification required is Class XII and the last date for submitting applications is December 31. On successful completion of the one-year course, participants will be awarded certificates jointly issued by the National Skill Development Corporation and the State Resource Centre. Application form and prospects are available at the SRC office and on the website www.srccc.in. For more details, contact 9048401811, 9633144868, 0474 2791615.

