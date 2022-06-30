Diploma in airport management in Kollam
SRC Community College under the State Resource Centre has invited applications for its Diploma in Airport Management programme. Qualification required is degree and the duration of the course is one year. Application form and prospectus are available at the SRC offices and accredited study centres. The last date for accepting applications is June 30. Call 04712325101, 9846033001 for more details.
