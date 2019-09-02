Diphtheria revival raises new challenges

The State has been witnessing an unusual surge in diphtheria cases this year across all age groups, raising concerns about waning vaccine immunity amongst the adult population and questions on adult vaccination policies that Kerala might need to adopt.

Official figures say that about 175 suspected cases of diphtheria have been reported across all districts, of which laboratory confirmation was obtained in 19 cases. There were two confirmed diphtheria deaths.

Doctors are concerned that there is no let-up in cases despite public interventions and vaccination drive against diphtheria. “In the case of diphtheria, we do not wait for bacteriology study or toxicology report to start treatment. Rather than lab-confirmed cases, the number of cases clinically treated as diphtheria is more important and that figure is likely to be close to the number of suspected cases,” says K.K. Purushothaman, Professor of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Thrissur.

“Unlike in previous years, this time, more cases are being reported from southern districts. When the susceptible population — those above 10 years of age — is huge and the organism is circulating in the community, we should not underestimate the threat posed by diphtheria,” says Dr. Purushothaman.

Though diphtheria has primarily been a disease of childhood, following intense vaccination campaigns, the epidemiological pattern has been undergoing a change. The disease burden is now more amongst school-going children above 9 years and amongst older population.

Vaccine immunity wanes

Even when the primary vaccination coverage against diphtheria is high, vaccine immunity is known to wane in late childhood or adolescence.

It is after 2008 that Kerala began to have sporadic outbreaks of diphtheria. The biggest one was reported in 2016 when 533 clinical cases were identified in 11 districts. About 79% of these cases were in those above 10 years.

In 2016, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), accepting a WHO recommendation since 1998, decided to replace TT (Tetanus Toxoid) vaccines with Td (Tetanus diphtheria-adult) to protect adolescent-adult population from diphtheria.

Since early this year, Kerala has been implementing the NTAGI recommendation of replacing TT booster doses with Td at 10 and 16 years of age. Two doses of TT or single booster dose TT given to pregnant women has also been replaced by Td.

Yet, a huge population remains outside the safety net. Ideally, all adults — especially high-risk population like doctors and health workers — should be encouraged to take at least one booster dose of Td vaccine, regardless of their immunisation status, public health experts feel.

Hospital staff vaccinated

With diphtheria cases going up steadily, GMC Thrissur took a conscious decision and organised a mass Td vaccination drive earlier this month to protect its 2,000-odd employees, including para-medical staff and faculty.

A main challenge of diphtheria control is that some individuals who are exposed to the bacteria can remain in an asymptomatic carrier state, spreading the disease. Epidemiologically, for every case, one should expect 90-95 carriers.