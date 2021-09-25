Dip in power supply from central pool

Shortage of 200 MW due to shortage of coal in thermal stations in north India

The State faced a shortage of around 200 megawatts (MW) in power supply from the central pool on Saturday evening, prompting the Power Department to urge consumers to tone down usage.

The department attributed the dip in supply under long-term agreements to coal shortages experienced by thermal power stations in north India.

According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the State faced a shortage of approximately 200 MW in supply during the evening peak hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The KSEB has decided to go without loadsheddings, but requested consumers to reduce consumption so that the power purchases for making up for the shortage could be kept to a minimum.

KSEB officials do not expect the shortage to persist beyond Saturday.

In September, the average daily power consumption in the State has hovered around 72 million units (mu), of which net power imports account for approximately 45 mu. The hydel reservoirs are 78% full, with a combined storage enough to generate 3,245.4 mu as of Friday.