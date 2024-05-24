ADVERTISEMENT

Dip in power demand due to heavy rainfall: Kerala to release surplus electricity to Punjab

Published - May 24, 2024 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Punjab to return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is releasing surplus electricity in its kitty to the Punjab State Power Corporation. An agreement in this regard was signed the other day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latter will return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said on Friday.

The KSEB had entered into a number of short-term power purchase deals to meet the soaring demand during the harsh summer months. According to the KSEB, only moderate rainfall was expected in May and it had inked agreements for the month. However, the strengthened summer rainfall had caused an abrupt dip in electricity demand, leaving Kerala with surplus power on its hands.

As per the agreement, Kerala will release the surplus power to Punjab for six days from May 24 to May 31. This includes 300 megawatt (MW) round-the-clock supply and another 150 MW from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Punjab State Power Corporation will return the power during April 1-April 30 in 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US