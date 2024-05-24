Dip in power demand due to heavy rainfall: Kerala to release surplus electricity to Punjab

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is releasing surplus electricity in its kitty to the Punjab State Power Corporation. An agreement in this regard was signed the other day.

The latter will return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said on Friday.

The KSEB had entered into a number of short-term power purchase deals to meet the soaring demand during the harsh summer months. According to the KSEB, only moderate rainfall was expected in May and it had inked agreements for the month. However, the strengthened summer rainfall had caused an abrupt dip in electricity demand, leaving Kerala with surplus power on its hands.

As per the agreement, Kerala will release the surplus power to Punjab for six days from May 24 to May 31. This includes 300 megawatt (MW) round-the-clock supply and another 150 MW from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Punjab State Power Corporation will return the power during April 1-April 30 in 2025.

