GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dip in power demand due to heavy rainfall: Kerala to release surplus electricity to Punjab

Punjab to return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season

Published - May 24, 2024 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is releasing surplus electricity in its kitty to the Punjab State Power Corporation. An agreement in this regard was signed the other day.

The latter will return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said on Friday.

The KSEB had entered into a number of short-term power purchase deals to meet the soaring demand during the harsh summer months. According to the KSEB, only moderate rainfall was expected in May and it had inked agreements for the month. However, the strengthened summer rainfall had caused an abrupt dip in electricity demand, leaving Kerala with surplus power on its hands.

As per the agreement, Kerala will release the surplus power to Punjab for six days from May 24 to May 31. This includes 300 megawatt (MW) round-the-clock supply and another 150 MW from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Punjab State Power Corporation will return the power during April 1-April 30 in 2025.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.