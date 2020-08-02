Kerala

Diocese allows cremation of parishioner

The Latin Catholic diocese of Neyyattinkara has replicated a model that is fast gaining acceptance in the State by permitting cremation of one of its parishioners, who died owing to COVID-19, at Shanti Kavadam, Thycaud, on Sunday.

The 71-year-old man, who was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain, was confirmed dead during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was a member of a church that functions under the diocese in Vazhuthoor.

Following a permission granted by Neyyattinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel, the mortal remains were consigned to flames in the electric crematorium in line with COVID-19 protocol.

