Dinraj wins State cartoon award

09 November 2021 19:56 IST

Dinraj of Valapad has won the State cartoon award 2019-20 instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. The award carries a purse of ₹50,000 and citation. The cartoon titled ‘Raja and Maharaja’ has won him the award.

Anoop Radhakrishnan of Ponnurunni and Ratheesh Ravi of Perumanoor have been selected for honourable mention. The awards carry ₹25,000 and a citation each.

While a cartoon titled ‘COVID global medical summit’ has won Anoop the award, Marad Flat, a cartoon by Ratheesh Ravi, has been selected for the award. In all, 59 entries were received for the award. Of them, 32 were shortlisted.

