Dileep’s plea against Single Judge order dismissed

April 16, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Dileep’s petition challenging the Single Judge’s order to provide the survivor in the actor rape case the copies of witness statements of the inquiry into the illegal access to the memory card was dismissed by the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The details of the order of the Division Bench consisting of Justices N. Nagaresh and P. M. Manoj will be known when the court releases the order into the public domain.

The plea of the survivor for the copies was earlier rejected by the District and Sessions Court. However, a Single Judge had allowed the request of the survivor, which was challenged by Mr. Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, before the Division Bench.

The survivor had contended before the Division Bench that Mr. Dileep had no legal right to challenge the Single Judge’s order. She also contended that the accused in the case cannot demand that the copies of the statements cannot be provided to the victim.

However, the actor argued that the survivor’s petition for copies of the statements was not maintainable. He also argued that the survivor didn’t challenge the order of the District Judge that denied her application for copies of the statements.

