Dileep’s phones: HC to consider case today

KOCHI

28 January 2022 18:03 IST

‘It is an infringement on right to privacy’

The plea of actor Dileep challenging the demand of the police to produce the mobile phones he had used at the time of the alleged conspiracy hatched to harm the police officers investigating the actor assault case will be considered by the Kerala High Court on Saturday.

When the case came up before Justice P. Gopinath on Friday, the actor submitted that the direction of the police was illegal and in violation of the orders issued by the Supreme Court. The police cannot demand the accused to produce any evidence against him. The act of the police amounted to violation of the fundamental rights and was an infringement on his right to privacy, the counsel contended.

Advertising

Advertising

The police had asked Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law T. N. Suraj to produce their phones before the investigation officer.

The phones contained several private messages and conversations, which, if released, could violate the fundamental rights of the actor, the counsel submitted.

On the court’s direction that the phones shall be kept in the custody of the Registrar of the High Court and they shall not be removed from there without the direction from the court, the counsel, submitted that such an order would set a wrong precedent. The court cannot issue an order in violation of the orders of the Supreme Court, he submitted.

He also submitted that the actor had submitted the phones for forensic analysis.

T. A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution, submitted that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation. The refusal to hand over the phones amounted to violation of the court directives. The act of the accused submitting the phones for forensic examination was something unheard of.

The phones contained information and clues that could lead to the alleged crime. The court shall withdraw the protection provided to the accused from being arrested and pave way for the recovery of the phones, Mr. Shaji argued.

The counsel for the actor submitted that the case shall be considered on Saturday to provide an opportunity for the senior counsel B. Raman Pillai to present his arguments in the case.