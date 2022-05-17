Dileep’s friend arrested in actor assault case

May 17, 2022 03:27 IST

The Crime Branch probing the actor sexual assault case on Monday arrested actor Dileep’s close friend G. Sharath for allegedly destructing key evidence in the case.

Sharath, a businessman, had been summoned to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. According to the police, Sharath had handed over a tablet containing visuals of the assault to Dileep in 2017. The tablet, a key evidence material in the case, was destroyed by Sharath.

