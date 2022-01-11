Dileep’s bail plea hearing adjourned

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 14 the hearing on a petition filed by actor Dileep seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered against him by the Crime Branch for allegedly threatening the investigation officer in a case relating to a sexual assault on a woman actor.

Dileep's brother P. Sivakumar, alias Anoop, and brother-in-law T.N. Suraj, who are also arraigned as accused, have also sought anticipatory bail in the case.

According to the petition by Dileep and his kin, the registration of the FIR was "nothing but a vindictive and retaliatory act of investigation officer Baiju Paulose" against whom Dileep had initiated criminal contempt of court proceedings for causing obstruction to the administration of justice before court trying the assault case.

The FIR was filed in the wake of the allegation by Balachandrakumar that he had overheard Dileep issuing death threats against the investigation officer and his team members.