Dileep to be questioned today too

Filmmaker Rafi, a few employees of Dileep questioned on Monday

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch grilled actor Dileep and a few others for the second day on Monday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to do away with the investigators of the actor sexual assault case, in which Dileep is an accused.

After the interrogation, which was held at the office of the Crime Branch at Kalamassery, the actor was let off. He will again be interrogated on Tuesday.

Besides the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law T.N. Suraj, driver Appu, and Baiju, a friend, are being interrogated. The police questioned filmmaker Rafi and a few employees of a firm owned by Dileep on Monday. The interrogation was held between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. as instructed by the Kerala High Court on Saturday. Five groups of officials are understood to be involved in the interrogation. The actor was grilled on Sunday too.

Meanwhile, the statement of the mother of ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the first accused in the assault case, was recorded at a court in Aluva in the afternoon.