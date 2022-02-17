Dileep to be questioned again

All the six persons, including actor Dileep, who have been arrayed as accused in the case registered by Crime Branch citing an alleged conspiracy to endanger the life of police officers who probed the case relating to the 2017 sexual assault on an actor in a moving car in Kochi, will be questioned again.

They include Dileep’s brother Anoop and his brother-in-law Suraj. They would have to be questions again, especially in the backdrop of their mobile phones being handed over for further probe into the Crime Branch case, official sources said.

The High Court had granted them anticipatory bail in the case.