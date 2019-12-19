Dileep, other accused inspect rape visuals

The six accused in the female actor rape case, including actor Dileep, inspected the visuals of the alleged rape that was recorded in a memory card of a mobile phone.

The inspection of the visuals was held in the court room in the presence of the judicial officer, the special prosecutor and two forensic experts summoned by the prosecution in the case on Thursday. It was the forensic experts of the prosecution that played the visuals for the accused and the lawyers to watch.

Mr. Dileep had earlier obtained the permission for inspecting the visuals after moving the Supreme Court. The actor and other accused were thoroughly frisked before letting them into the court room to watch the visuals as the Supreme Court had instructed him not to copy, record or tamper with the visuals.

While most of the accused inspected the visuals in the forenoon, the actor examined it in the afternoon. Besides his lawyers, an expert from his side also watched the visuals. The Supreme Court had allowed the actor to bring in an expert, watch the visuals and frame questions regarding the authenticity of the visuals, which could send to the National Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyers will start their preliminary arguments in the case on Friday. Earlier, the prosecution had completed its preliminary arguments in the case. The prosecution case is that the accused had raped the actor in a moving car on February 17, 2017 at the behest of the actor.