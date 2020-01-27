Kerala

Dileep moves HC for discharge in assault case

more-in

Actor Dileep has approached High Court of Kerala, seeking discharge in the case relating to the alleged sexual assault on a young woman actor and recording of the same. This comes in the wake of the trial court refusing to discharge Dileep in the case. He sought the High Court’s intervention in the issue of the trial court simultaneously hearing cases, in some of which he is an accused while in the rest he is the victim.

He had filed a case claiming that Pulsar Suni and three other accused had threatened him. He contended that simultaneous hearing of such cases was against the Criminal Procedure Code.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:08:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dileep-moves-hc-for-discharge-in-assault-case/article30669044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY