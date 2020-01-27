Dileep moves HC for discharge in assault case

Actor Dileep has approached High Court of Kerala, seeking discharge in the case relating to the alleged sexual assault on a young woman actor and recording of the same. This comes in the wake of the trial court refusing to discharge Dileep in the case. He sought the High Court’s intervention in the issue of the trial court simultaneously hearing cases, in some of which he is an accused while in the rest he is the victim.
He had filed a case claiming that Pulsar Suni and three other accused had threatened him. He contended that simultaneous hearing of such cases was against the Criminal Procedure Code.
