Dileep moves HC for anticipatory bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 January 2022 17:36 IST

Actor Dileep , on Monday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered against him by the crime branch for allegedly threatening the investigation officer in the case relating to the sexaul assult on a woman actor.

The actor's brother P. Sivakumar and brother-in-law T.N.Suraj who are also arraigned as accused also sought anticipatory bail in the case.

According to Dileep and others, the registration of the FIR was "nothing but a vindictive and retaliatory act of investigation officer Baiju Paulose" against whom Dilpeep had initiated criminal contempt of court proceedings for causing obstruction to the administration of justice before the Additional Special Sessions Court trying the assault case.

The FIR was filed in the wake of the allegation by Balachandra Kumar who claims to be a friend of Dileep that who had overheard Dileep telling somebody to “annihilate the investigating officer and his team members”.

They pointed out that even if the allegations were accepted as true, the case did not make out any ingredients of any of the offenses alleged. The allegations were "a product of fabrication and doctoring" and allegedly based on talks among certain individuals.

They feared that they would be arrested in the case as the only purpose of the registration of the case was to take petitioners into ilelgal custody , harass and humiliate them before the public and torture them in custody.