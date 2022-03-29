Dileep interrogated for second day in a row

.Actor Dileep

March 29, 2022 21:00 IST

He was grilled in the presence of Balachandrakumar

The Crime Branch special investigation team, conducting further probe in the actor assault case, on Tuesday grilled actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, in the presence of his one-time acquaintance and director P. Balachandrakumar.

The case sprung back to life following the revelations of Mr. Balachandrakumar, who also alleged Dileep to have seen the sexual assault visuals after he was released on bail.

For the second consecutive day, Dileep was subjected to a marathon interrogation running into nine hours at the Aluva Police Club. He was grilled for nearly seven hours on Monday.

Mr. Balachandrakumar was summoned to the club reportedly after Dileep reiterated he did not have any friendship with Mr. Balachandrakumar and shot down all the allegations levelled against him. The interrogation in the presence of Mr. Balachandrakumar was an attempt by the investigators to pick holes in Dileep’s defence and expose his alleged moves to turn crucial witnesses hostile to weaken the case against him.

A decision on whether to summon Dileep for further interrogation will be decided by the investigation team after going through his statements over the last couple of days. That the Kerala High Court had directed to wrap up the investigation in the case by April 14 will also have to be factored in.

Further investigation in the case was launched in January this year when the examination of witnesses at the Additional Special Sessions court was in concluding stages.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s aide G. Sharath was questioned by the Crime Branch in the other case registered against the actor for allegedly conspiring to eliminate the officers who probed the actor assault case. Sharath was questioned at the Crime Branch’s office at Kalamassery suspecting he was also part of the conspiracy.

A leading actor from the tinsel town was allegedly abducted and sexually abused in a moving car on the night of February 2017.