Dileep case: forensic report awaited on ‘tampering’ of digital evidence

Forensic result of hard disk expected by Monday

The Crime Branch (CB) team investigating the case filed against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring to imperil the lives of police officers who probed the actor rape case, is awaiting a detailed forensic report to confirm the suspected tampering of digital evidence.

The CB had obtained a hard disk containing the soft copy, draft forensic analysis and other data of the four phones from a private lab in Mumbai, where the phones of the persons arraigned as accused in the case had been sent for examination.

The forensic result of the hard disk seized from Mumbai is expected by Monday. Another forensic report that showed ‘deletion’ of a dozen WhatsApp chats with as many numbers/contacts was submitted before the court, it was learnt.