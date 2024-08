The Kerala government should take steps to ensure conditions essential for women to work with dignity and self-respect in the Malayalam film industry in the light of the Hema committee report, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said. In a press release on Monday, she said that the report had pointed out that the film industry itself had been taken over by criminals, had patriarchal tendencies and was a place where women were treated as second-class citizens.

