Digitisation of Revenue department to be completed by December 2023

November 21, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Digitisation of the Revenue department will be completed by December 2023, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Punnapra smart village office here on Monday.

Mr. Rajan said that Revenue department offices in four districts had already been digitised. "It will become the first department in the State to achieve total digitisation. As part of it, 77 taluk offices, 1,666 village offices and allied offices across the State will become digital," the Minister said.

Mr. Rajan distributed title deeds to 37 families at the function. He said the government was willing to amend laws to provide land to deserving landless people. That said, the government would take stern action against encroachers, Mr. Rajan said.

The Minister said that 12 village offices in Alappuzha had been transformed into smart offices. The construction of 26 offices was progressing. H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Alappuzha municipal chairman Soumya Raj, and others attended the function.

