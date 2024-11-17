 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digitalisation drive to cover 200 private buses in Angamaly, Kalady

Buses to be equipped with LED destination boards, a mobile app for time schedules, stop announcements, CCTV, front crossing alerts, door cameras, and live GPS tracking

Published - November 17, 2024 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Keeping up with the times, private bus operators in Angamaly and Kalady have launched a digitalisation scheme to streamline the operation of 200 buses.

Under the scheme, buses will be equipped with LED destination boards, a mobile app for time schedules, stop announcements, CCTV, front crossing alerts, door cameras, and live GPS tracking. The project was launched on Friday in the presence of Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials.  

“The features also include a digital display board at the Kalady panchayat bus stand, showing the scheduled timings and destinations of buses. Announcements are made in Malayalam, English, and Hindi to assist passengers from other States as well,” said Davis P.O., secretary of the Private Bus Operators’ Association (Angamaly and Kalady area), who owns three buses.

He said that commuters could also opt for cashless travel through digital payments, while the ‘Busser’ app could help track scheduled bus timings. The sensors and cameras would alert the driver about passengers and pedestrians in the immediate vicinity, preventing accidents caused by blind spots. “The project, funded by the association after a year of preparation, aims to cover around 200 buses that operate on Angamaly, Kalady, Aluva, North Paravur, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Mala and Chalakudy routes. Operations can be monitored from the information centre at the Kalady stand,” he added.

“Many owners are also keen to install an AI-based driver-drowsiness detection system to prevent accidents. In this system, a set of five cameras constantly monitor the driver, particularly in buses that operate at night,” said Siju Manuel, managing director of a Bengaluru-based firm that supplies digital safety and allied equipment for buses.

Bus operators, mainly young investors, are also relying on equipment to monitor the number of passengers boarding their buses and track refuelling to prevent revenue loss. Many buses have installed GPS and CCTV to monitor incidents of rash driving, it is learnt.

Published - November 17, 2024 01:14 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.