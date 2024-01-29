ADVERTISEMENT

Digital varsity’s expo at Global Science Festival

January 29, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has showcased an array of innovative digital gadgets in its exhibition stall at the Global Science Festival Kerala.

Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath formally inaugurated the pavilion on Monday.

The highlights of the expo include a digital interface introducing the culture and art forms of Kerala, an artificial intelligence-based selfie corner, brain mapping interface, a self blood purification device, and exhibits on graphene technology and Kerala Blockchain Academy.

CONNECT WITH US