Digital varsity to organise workshop for local body members

Event at Maker Village, Kalamassery, on August 30

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 28, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital University Kerala will conduct a one-day workshop for elected representatives and members of local bodies at the Maker Village in Kalamassery on August 30.

The workshop will focus on the need for local bodies to reform their style of intervention in accordance with the societal changes brought about by rapid technological advancement.

Silver jubilee fete

According to a release, the programme titled ‘Advanced Technologies for a New Kerala’ is part of a series of seminars and workshops being organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Planning movement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop will involve training and discussion on topics such as future hardware, blockchain technology, energy solutions, extended reality, web technologies, robotics, graphene technology, and artificial intelligence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app