Digital varsity to organise workshop for local body members

Event at Maker Village, Kalamassery, on August 30

Digital University Kerala will conduct a one-day workshop for elected representatives and members of local bodies at the Maker Village in Kalamassery on August 30.

The workshop will focus on the need for local bodies to reform their style of intervention in accordance with the societal changes brought about by rapid technological advancement.

Silver jubilee fete

According to a release, the programme titled ‘Advanced Technologies for a New Kerala’ is part of a series of seminars and workshops being organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Planning movement.

The workshop will involve training and discussion on topics such as future hardware, blockchain technology, energy solutions, extended reality, web technologies, robotics, graphene technology, and artificial intelligence.