Digital varsity to establish graphene innovation centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2022 01:02 IST

Centre has given nod for a ₹86.41-crore project

The country’s first graphene innovation centre will soon be established by the Digital University Kerala (DUK).

The university has joined hands with the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Thrissur, to set up the India Innovation Centre for Graphene in the State.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has accorded sanction for a ₹86.41-crore project in this regard.

Start-ups

According to DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, the centre is expected to offer students, researchers, established industries, and budding start-ups, an opportunity to test and experiment with new innovative products. It is bound to create a thriving environment for innovative graphene-based product development.

University authorities point out that the project that will be implemented with support from the State government holds the potential to accelerate the State’s growth in the knowledge industry sector.

Tata Steel Ltd. will be the industrial partner of the centre.

The authorities are yet to zero in on a location for the centre.

The chief investigators of the project, A.P. James of DUK and A. Seema of C-MET Thrissur, are spearheading the initiative with an aim to bridge the gap between graphene academic research and industrial applications. The main collaborators of the centre will include scientists from the National Graphene Institute, University of Manchester, and industry partners from across the world, the university says.

Often referred to as a wonder material for its extraordinary electrical and electronics properties, graphene could replace Indium and thereby bring down the cost of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens in smartphones, studies have shown.

Commercial use

DUK also expect graphene and the related two-dimensional (2D) materials to have a wide range of commercial and industrial applications in biomedical, defence, electronics, energy, and sensors in the next decade.