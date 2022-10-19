Kerala

Digital University to organise women entrepreneurship conclave

Digital University, Kerala, will organise a women entrepreneurship and leadership conclave ‘herStory’ at Park Centre, Technopark, on October 29.

The conclave will provide an opportunity for interaction with successful entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders in various tech sectors, and discuss challenges and opportunities, leadership and confidence building in careers, clarity in legal and financial investor roles, and so on.

Women Incubation, Start-ups, and Entrepreneurship (WISE) under Digital University is an incubator that provides innovation start-up space with infrastructure, financial, physical, and technological support to budding women entrepreneurs. The ‘herStory’ conclave aims at empowering women entrepreneurs in the start-up ecosystem with technology and innovation.

Pankajam Sridevi, managing director, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in India, will deliver the inaugural address at the conclave. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University, Kerala, will deliver the presidential address. Lydia Finnegan, vice president, Goldman Sachs, U.K., will attend the post-lunch session online.


