Digital University Kerala launches PG, PhD admission process

January 25, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has launched the admission processes for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes in digital technologies for the 2024-25 academic year.

According to a press note, the postgraduate programmes on offer include MSc, MTech, and MBA. MTech Computer Science and Engineering, MTech Electronics Engineering, MTech Electronic Product Design, MSc Computer Science, MSc Ecology, MSc Electronics, MSc Applied Physics, and MSc Informatics are among the courses.

Specialisations

The MBA programme at DUK offers a broad spectrum of specialisations, including Business Analytics, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation, Finance, Human Resources, Information Security Management, Marketing, Operations, and Systems & Technology Management.

For admissions to PG courses, the students should take the CUET-PG (https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/). The last date for registering for the test is January 31.

Additionally, candidates with a valid CAT/KMAT/CMAT/NMAT/GRE score are eligible to apply for the MBA programme. Those who have qualified for the CSIR-UGC JRF in a relevant disciplines can also apply for the PhD programme.

Further information can be had by visiting https://duk.ac.in/admission/ or contacting 80781 93800.