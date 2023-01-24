HamberMenu
Digital University Kerala joins hands with IISER for academic, research tie-up

January 24, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research director J.N. Moorthy with the Memorandum of Understanding in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research director J.N. Moorthy with the Memorandum of Understanding in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic and research cooperation.

The tie-up involves a proposal to set up a joint international centre of excellence for translational research in data science and electronics manufacturing. DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and IISER director J.N. Moorthy were the signatories of the MoU.

Through the joint academic programmes and research projects, the institutions aspire to explore their strengths in areas ranging from basic science and practical applications. They will work towards the development of joint MSc, MTech and PhD programmes in data science, electronics and inter-disciplinary themes.

The agreement also involves provision for student exchange programmes that will provide opportunities for students to collaborate with researchers and experts from both the institutes as well as from industry partners.

