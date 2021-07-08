Digital University Kerala gets overwhelming response for Ph.D programmes

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology in Technocity campus, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Special Arrangement

08 July 2021 15:41 IST

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (or Digital University Kerala – DUK) has received an overwhelming response for its Ph.D programmes.

The country’s first digital university, which had come into being in January through the elevation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K) by way of an ordinance, commenced the admission process for its first academic programme in May.

DUK received as many as 442 applications for the 30 vacancies of Ph.D programmes offered by four of its five Schools. While a majority of candidates applied for regular and part-time Ph.Ds (259 and 169 respectively), there were also 14 takers for its Industry Regular Ph.D, a unique programme that allows candidates to propose their workplace or an industry research laboratory for their research work.

Leveraging the expertise of both industry and academia, the programme also enables research scholars to collaborate with a mentor from the industry to solve real-life problems. This feature is also expected to help IT professionals to pursue doctoral programmes without taking a break from their careers.

The School of Computer Science and Engineering, which offered 17 seats, received the highest number of 257 applications. The others, viz., School of Electronic Systems and Automation (nine seats); School of Digital Sciences (three seats); and School of Informatics (one seat) got 123, 53 and nine applications respectively.

The university attributed the popularity of its Ph.D programmes to the uniqueness of topics such as AI Robotics, Computational Intelligence, Computational Imaging System and Business Intelligence.

“The good response we received for the Ph.D programme shows there is a demand for good quality research in the realms of digital technologies and sciences. It is also heartening to find so many students especially from Kerala expressing interest in such advancements.

With the State progressing towards a knowledge-based society, it requires more talent who are capable of producing knowledge-based products and services,” Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath said.

While these programmes will commence in August, the admissions for doctoral programmes offered by the School of Digital Humanities and Liberal Arts will begin after October. DUK will also launch admissions to its flagship MSc and MTech courses in August.