Digital University Kerala develops mine-detection system

In a significant advancement towards addressing the perilous issue of landmines, Digital University Kerala has developed an innovative mine-detection system for the Indian Army.

Designed by the School of Electronic Systems and Automation, the state-of-the-art solution employs cutting-edge machine learning, radar, and drone technologies for the safe identification of buried explosives.

Professor Alex James, Dean of External Linkages, who led the project, formally presented the system to Brigadier Salil M.P., Commander of the 91 Infantry Brigade and Station Commander of the Pangode Military Station, recently.

The project had secured place in the inter-Divisional competition of the 54 Infantry Division of the Indian Army and is notable for being the first collaboration with the university.

The advanced detection technology represents a crucial development in the demining sector, where traditional methods remain slow and dangerous. Manual demining, still prevalent, poses significant risks to personnel and hinders the efficiency of landmine clearance. With over 60 countries affected, particularly in post-conflict regions, the threat of landmines continues to endanger lives and limit the usability of land for agriculture, infrastructure development and safe habitation.

The newly introduced system is designed to operate in various terrains, including rugged and forested areas. By integrating machine learning algorithms with drone technology, it aims to enhance safety for demining teams and expedite the clearance process, potentially reclaiming large areas of previously inaccessible land.

Practical applications

Prof. James emphasised that the project has undergone multiple refinements and is being tailored for practical applications in partnership with military experts. This collaboration between the academia and the armed forces highlights the urgent need for technological innovations to address the social and economic challenges posed by landmines, which disrupt communities and perpetuate poverty.

The ongoing partnership aims to further improve the solution’s effectiveness and adaptability, ultimately creating safer environments for both civilians and military personnel.

This breakthrough not only represents significant technological progress but also aligns with the global mission to eliminate the dangers posed by unexploded landmines, he added.