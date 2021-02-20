Digital university comes into being

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 February 2021 18:12 IST

Governor says the State will soon become a digital powerhouse

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (commonly referred to as Digital University Kerala), the 15th university in the State, formally came into being at Technocity in Mangalapuram on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who inaugurated the university through videoconferencing, said the university would provide impetus to the State’s dream of becoming the digital powerhouse of India as well as a global hub of digital activity.

Advertising

Advertising

He expressed optimism that the university would play a significant role in adopting technology to enable the State to keep pace with the fourth Industrial Revolution that had witnessed technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Robotics and Bio-computing, transforming lives and disrupting conventional models of work and business. The university would spark a digital transformation that would provide access to world-class facilities to “think digital, innovate digital and act digital,” the Governor said.

In his presidential address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the university, the first of its kind in the country, is likely to play a crucial role in nurturing technocrats through its various postgraduate and research programmes. Collaborations with other universities and industry bodies would hold the university in good stead in its drive to attain digital excellence and match global standards.

The university had been entrusted with spearheading the State’s Digital Transformation Mission meant to ensure all sections enjoyed the benefits of digital advancements, he said.

The Digital University Kerala has been set up by upgrading the two-decade-old Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM – K) through an ordinance promulgated in January 2020. Developed on a 10-acre campus in Technocity, the university will provide education to 12,000 residential scholars on the campus and many technology-linked learners outside.

It will start off with five schools that will cover the dimensions of science, technology and humanities of the digital world. The university will offer master-level programmes in computer science, informatics, applied electronics and humanities with various specialisations. It has set its sights on establishing specialised centres in various avenues, including Blockchain, ArtificiaI Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics, Cyber Security, Big Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics in collaboration with international academic, research and industry bodies

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel; Deputy Speaker V. Sasi; Adoor Prakash, MP; Digital University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath; IIIT-K chairman Madhavan Nambiar; and director Elizabeth Sherly; spoke on the occasion.