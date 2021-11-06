Digital University Act comes into effect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 November 2021 20:09 IST

IIITM-K to now be known as Digital University Kerala

The Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology Act, 2021, has come into effect.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently gave his assent to the legislation that was unanimously passed by the Assembly last month.

The passage of the legislation has completed the transformation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IIITM-K) to Digital University Kerala (DUK). It has also led to the repeal of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology Ordinance, 2021.

The university was formally inaugurated on the Technocity campus in February. It also commenced admissions to its postgraduate programmes and coordinated a range of innovation centres and centres of excellence such as Maker Village, Kerala Blockchain Academy, and Centre of Excellence in Intelligent IoT Sensors.

The Act will pave the way for the creation of various statutory panels including General Council, Senate, Finance Committee, Academic Council, and Research Council. The Government will constitute a University Appellate Tribunal by way of the law that will essentially be a judicial officer not below the rank of a District Judge who is nominated by the Chancellor in consultation with the High Court.

DUK has been envisaged to undertake postgraduate education, research, training and consultancy works in information technology; and to enable the industrial sector to develop futuristic products, innovations and services, among other objectives.