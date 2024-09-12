Digital survey to identify manual scavengers begins in Ernakulam

A two-day digital survey to identify manual scavengers, if any, and initiate steps for their rehabilitation got under way in local bodies in Ernakulam as part of the State-wide mandatory measure under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, also known as the MS Act.

The survey is being undertaken after publicising it in the media to reach the targeted audience. The inhumane practice of manual scavenging remains prohibited in the country since the passage of the MS Act.

“Though manual scavenging is unlikely to be widely prevalent in Kerala, we still want to follow a foolproof mechanism to ensure that the preferred system of ‘manhole to machine hole’ is in vogue here,” said Muhammed Huwaiz, State nodal officer, National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), a joint initiative of the ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment and Housing and Urban Affairs.

A district-level survey committee chaired by the Collector and local body-level survey committees have been formed for conducting the survey. The initiative is being undertaken after completing the training for officials concerned, including those of the District Suchitwa Mission, which is expected to extend technical expertise for the survey.

Those still engaged in the inhumane job is expected to report to the local bodies concerned with documents. Officials will feed the details into the Manual Scavenging Survey application meant for facilitating activities like geotagging. A field visit will be undertaken to verify the presence of insanitary latrines as reported, and a list will be published in the local bodies concerned. The survey will be followed by the rehabilitation of manual scavengers, if any.

“Local bodies will have to take steps to demolish insanitary latrines by serving notices on the owners. If the owners fail to comply with the directions, the local bodies concerned should demolish such latrines and recover the expenses from the owner,” said Mr. Huwaiz.

Employers who continue to engage manual scavengers and local body officials found guilty of not taking action against it under their jurisdictions will be punished with fine or imprisonment or with both under the MS Act.

An earlier survey had found that 1,623 sewage and septage workers were being engaged across 93 urban local bodies in the State. Steps were taken for supplying them with personal protective equipment, helmets, breathing apparatus, and gas masks.

