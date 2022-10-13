A digital survey to find illiterates has begun in Kottarakkara municipality as part of the New India Literacy Programme to make marginalised people literate. Municipal chairman A. Shaju inaugurated the survey in Kaniyamkonam Colony. Vice chairperson Anita Gopakumar, standing committee heads S. R. Ramesh, G. Sushma, literacy mission assistant director Vijayamma, ward councillor Thomas Mathew and district coordinator Murukadas were present on the occasion.
