Digital survey to be completed in 1,550 villages in four years

Drone survey launched at Chiyyaram in Thrissur

In the coming four years, digital survey will be completed in 1,550 villages in the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. Inaugurating the digital survey using drones at Chiyyaram in Thrissur district on Saturday, the Minister said the Revenue department was on a mission to bring the entire State under the survey.

“The State is going to witness a revolution. Re-survey will be launched simultaneously in 200 villages in the State. With this, everybody will have documents for their land. The State can also find surplus land that can be used for common facilities.”

Natural resources

The topographical survey to map the natural resources of the State also will be done, the Minister said. The digital survey has been done as part of ‘Vision and Mission- 2021-26’, to ensure ‘land for all and documents for all land.’ Illegal land dealings and cheating can be checked by this. Divisions 22, 23, 25, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 42 of the Thrissur Corporation, that come under Chiyyaram village, were selected for the drone survey .