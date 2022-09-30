Digital survey: Revenue department to organise ‘Survey Sabhas’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revenue department will hold 'Survey Sabhas' from October 12 to 25 for ensuring public support for the proposed digital resurvey of land, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to inaugurate the State-level resurvey on November 1.

The 'Survey Sabhas' will be modelled on the grama sabhas, Mr. Rajan said after a joint conference attended by Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh and senior officials of the Departments of Revenue, Survey and Local Self-government on Friday. They will be constituted at the ward level with the aim of allaying the concerns regarding the digital resurvey and to ensure the support of the public for it.

Mr. Rajesh will formally inaugurate the 'Survey Sabhas' on October 12.

200 villages in Phase I

The resurvey will cover 200 villages in the first phase. The Revenue department is planning to complete the exercise in three years and eight months across the State.

Public participation was key to completing the survey on time in a transparent manner. The cooperation of all land owners was essential for the successful completion of the survey, the Minister said. Resource persons from the Survey department will seek to create awareness of the survey and its various stages.

From October 6 to 20, the Ministers for Revenue and LSG will hold discussions with elected representatives of the local bodies covering villages listed for the survey in the first phase.