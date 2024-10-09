Digital survey progressing in Kollam

The progress of the digital survey process in Kollam was assessed at a meeting of the implementation committee chaired by District Collector N. Devidas on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 9(2) notification has been published for all the 12 villages included in the first phase, records of 10 villages can be checked till October 15 by the landowners at their respective centres and the grievances will be redressed.

The Collector has instructed the officials concerned to upload the information of Mangad and Kulasekharapuram villages on the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Ente Bhoomi integrated portal gets survey records, various services such as transfer of property, location sketch, payment of land tax, full details of possession, sketch and liability certificate will be available through the e-portal. The services will be available to the owners who have completed surveying of their properties as separate parcels and completed all processes, including phone number verification.

Advanced technology

Digital surveying is being done using advanced technology such as Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Rover, Robotic ETS and Drone.

The District Collector has directed all landowners to be a part of the extensive project to provide land-related services at their fingertips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase

In the second phase, the survey has been started in selected villages in the district. The survey of Meenad village was completed in 7 months and 9(2) notification was published after showing the records and resolving the issues.

There is an opportunity to check the records and resolve the objections at the digital survey camp office at Chatannur Civil Station.

While 9(2) notification of Thrikadavur and Tevalakkara villages will be published this month, that of the rest of the villages will be completed in a time-bound manner and the survey work on the villages included in the third phase of digital survey will start soon.

The Panchayat Deputy Director has been instructed to create more awareness among the public of the digital survey and to ensure that 100% of the landowners participated in the records display.

Subcollector Nishant Sinhara, Deputy Collector R. Binarani and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.