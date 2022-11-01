Digital survey begins in Wayanad

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the digital survey launched by the State government will be a milestone in the history of the country.

Inaugurating the district-level digital resurvey at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran said though the government had begun resurvey in 1966, it was yet to be completed. So the digital survey was envisaged to complete the process in four years using modern technology. Sophisticated instruments were used for the survey, he added.

The project is being implemented as part of the government’s policy of ‘Land for all, documents for all land, all services are smart’. The survey will cover eight villages in the district in the first phase.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, presided over the function.