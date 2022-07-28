Kerala

Digital storytelling workshop for media persons

Staff Reporter KALPETTA July 28, 2022 20:53 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:55 IST

‘The Digital Next’, a mobile storytelling workshop, jointly organised by Independent Media Initiative and Media Wings Digital solutions here, will be held at Vythiri on Saturday and Sunday.

The workshop envisages providing practical training to journalists and social media persons across the State in social media storytelling, interactive multimedia storytelling, drone storytelling, and mobile storytelling. Experts from across the world will handle various sessions, organisers said in a release here.

For details, contact - 97477-86607.

