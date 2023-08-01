Digital Science Park will boost IT-based knowledge industries in State: Pinarayi

August 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s highly qualified human resources and the priority given to establish a knowledge-based economy as well as high-quality research institutions made the State the most suitable destination for Information Technology (IT)-based knowledge industries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the first-phase operations of the Digital Science Park on the Technopark Phase 4 (Technocity) campus at Mangalapuram, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan expressed optimism that the park would catalyse the State’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy through translational research, engineering reforms in the higher education sector and by establishing centres of excellence.

Established close to the Digital University Kerala (DUK), the country’s first digital science park is envisaged to create an ecosystem that encourages collaboration and knowledge transfer among companies, universities and research institutions by providing access to cutting-edge technology like semiconductor cleanrooms, advanced materials and VLSI design, high-end computing and robotics laboratory.

Emphasising Kerala’s credentials as a pioneer in IT and allied areas, the Chief Minister highlighted its remarkable history of technological advancement since it became the first State to establish an IT park 33 years ago. It also launched the country’s first digital university two years ago.

The government allocated 13.93 acres of land on the Technocity campus to establish the park along with an investment of ₹200 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The endeavour is expected to have a total outlay of ₹1,515 crore.

In its two-year plan, the Digital Science Park will witness the construction of two buildings encompassing a total area of 2.5 lakh sq.ft.

During the inaugural ceremony, the park entered into an agreement with electronic chip design leader ARM to establish a centre for electronic design. The Chief Minister also distributed occupancy certificates to seven companies.

These include Australia-based GIS technologies company QL Space, NIQS Technology Ltd. which has been engaged in the development of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies, Spain-based digital transformation company SEIDOR Opentrends, system design technology solution provider Entuple Technologies, VLSI and embedded system design service provider TOSIL Systems, Sensorprise Solutions which has been developing sensor systems for environmental monitoring and food chain supply monitoring, and space and defence electronics manufacturing company Bendra Aerospace.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil presided over the function. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, Electronics and IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Board of Governors member C. Mohan, Digital Science Park advisory committee chairman Madhavan Nambiar and former senior vice president of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Kamesh Gupta also participated in the programme.

