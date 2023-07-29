HamberMenu
Digital Science Park: Phase 1 to become operational on August 1

Located in Technopark phase 4 at Mangalapuram

July 29, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The first phase of the Digital Science Park to become operational on August 1 is expected to make Thiruvananthapuram a hub of industries, business units and startups in digital technologies and create an ecosystem for the sunrise sector.

The park located near the Digital University campus inside Technopark phase 4 at Mangalapuram near here will provide space for companies specialising in the domains of Industry 4.0 technologies, Electronic Technologies and Smart Hardware and Sustainable and Smart Materials. The government has accorded administrative sanction to hand over 13.95 acres of land for the new venture estimated to cost ₹1,515 crore.

The Digital Science park will have two buildings of 1,50,000 sq ft in the first phase. One of the buildings will house centres of excellence in emerging technologies, research laboratories and a digital incubator as well as computing infrastructure and workspaces for business units, startups and industries. The second one will have a digital experience centre and administrative offices.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the Digital Science Park at the Kabani building in Technopark phase 4 at a function to be held on August 1. Food Minister G.R.Anil will preside over the function. The park will initially function from a 13,000 sq ft facility in the Digital University.

